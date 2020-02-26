Services
James "Jim" Ryan

James "Jim" Ryan Obituary
James "Jim" Ryan

Sioux Falls - James "Jim" Ryan passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Jim was 85.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Rosalie; son, David (Tammy) Ryan of League City, TX; two grandchildren, Nichols and Lauren Ryan; two step-grandchildren, Duncan and Finnegan Raney; and brother, Don (Audrey) Ryan of Harlan, IA.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Vivian Ryan; first wife, Laurel Ryan; son, Jimmy Ryan; step-son, Joel Cook; and brother, Roger Ryan.

Funeral service will be held 9:30 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 909 W. 33rd St., Sioux Falls. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home - Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls.

Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
