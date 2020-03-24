|
|
James Schmidt
Sioux Falls - James Allen Schmidt, 85, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Jim was born on September 20, 1934, in Milbank, South Dakota, to Oscar and Irene (Mollberg) Schmidt. He graduated from Garretson High School in 1952 and from Augustana College in 1956. He majored in English and went on to teach speech and literature in public education for 40 years.
Jim married the love of his life, Mary Lou Engebretson, on January 31, 1953. Together they raised five children. Jim was a devoted father and husband.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Mary Lou of Sioux Falls, SD; daughters, Rondi (Darrell) Shafer of Colorado Springs, CO, Nancy (John) Hodge of Lakewood, WA, Sandra (Larry) Schoenecker of New Prague, MN, Cathy (Joel) Halbritter of Willmar, MN, and son Joel (Amanda Raetzman) Schmidt. He is survived by nine grandchildren: Joshua Shafer, Beret Shafer, Krista Shafer, Samuel Hodge, Kelsey Hodge, Nicholas Schoenecker, Anna Carstensen, Andrew Halbritter, and Kaia Halbritter and two great-grandchildren, Joby and Crew. Also surviving is his brother Todd Schmidt.
Jim was preceded in death by his father (Oscar), mother (Irene), stepmother (Erma), and sister, Virginia Odney.
A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls at a later date.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020