James "Jim" Shabram
Sioux Falls - James Frederick Shabram, 81, retired policeman from Sioux Falls Police Force and A-1 Lawn Sprinklers went home with Jesus on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Hilltop United Methodist Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home, Sioux Falls. For a full obituary and online guestbook, visit georgeboom.com
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Carolyn of 60 years; two daughters, Colleen Shabram of Sioux Falls, Roxanne (Brian) Baker of Sioux Falls; two grandsons, Taylor and Jordan Baker; brother, Robert Shabram.
James was preceded in death by his parents.