Sioux Falls - James E. Smedsrud, age 75, died on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation with the family present will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls beginning at 5:00 PM followed by a time of sharing at 6:30 PM. His funeral service will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.
He married Janelle Landeen on July 25, 1970 in Sioux Falls. Jim worked for John Morrell & Co. for many years and also for First Rate Excavating until suffering a disabling motorcycle accident in 2000.
Survivors include his wife, Janelle; two sons: Mark (Amy) Smedsrud and Mike (Emily) Smedsrud, all of Sioux Falls; six grandchildren: Kelsy, Kaley, Jaden, Peyton, Brecken and Dawson; seven siblings, David and Keith Smedsrud, Eileen Smedsrud, Evonne (Al) Meinerts, Ellen (Monte) Barton, Dale and Dwight Smedsrud; brother-in-law, Bill Predmore, all of Luverne, MN. In addition to his parents, Earl and Eldena (Cross) Smedsrud, Jim was also preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Predmore.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 25, 2019