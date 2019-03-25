Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Smedsrud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Smedsrud

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Smedsrud Obituary
James Smedsrud

Sioux Falls - James E. Smedsrud, age 75, died on Friday, March 22, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation with the family present will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls beginning at 5:00 PM followed by a time of sharing at 6:30 PM. His funeral service will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.

He married Janelle Landeen on July 25, 1970 in Sioux Falls. Jim worked for John Morrell & Co. for many years and also for First Rate Excavating until suffering a disabling motorcycle accident in 2000.

Survivors include his wife, Janelle; two sons: Mark (Amy) Smedsrud and Mike (Emily) Smedsrud, all of Sioux Falls; six grandchildren: Kelsy, Kaley, Jaden, Peyton, Brecken and Dawson; seven siblings, David and Keith Smedsrud, Eileen Smedsrud, Evonne (Al) Meinerts, Ellen (Monte) Barton, Dale and Dwight Smedsrud; brother-in-law, Bill Predmore, all of Luverne, MN. In addition to his parents, Earl and Eldena (Cross) Smedsrud, Jim was also preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Predmore.

www.georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now