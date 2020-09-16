James "Jim" Snyders
Sioux Falls, SD Larchwood, IA - James P. Snyders, age 90, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota formerly of Larchwood, Iowa passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Dow-Rummel Village Health Center in Sioux Falls.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 at The Church of St. Mary in Larchwood with Ftr. Sunny Dominic, celebrating. Burial will follow in the Larchwood Cemetery.
There is a livestream link available to view the service at www.jurrensfuneralhome.com
. The service will be available to be viewed for 90 days.
James "Jim" Snyders was born on November 26, 1929 in Larchwood, IA to Joseph and Lorena (Ripperda) Snyders. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Larchwood, where he met his high school sweetheart, Ruth Krier, and graduated in 1947. On April 11, 1950, Jim and Ruth were united in marriage at St. Mary's Catholic Church. From his early childhood, Jim began growing his baseball career and was often seen in the park playing with his brothers and friends.
Jim was a dedicated father and husband to his wife and nine children, working at John Morrells from 1953 to 1983 and starting Snyders Sanitary Service in Larchwood in 1968, before retiring in 1992. After Ruth passed away in 1994, Jim married Lorraine Young in 2000 and moved to Sioux Falls, where they spent their lives together. Surviving years of cancer, Jim spent his retirement watching his grandchildren play ball and gathering with his children. Jim was a member of the Church of St. Mary in Larchwood and became a member of the St. Lamberts Church in Sioux Falls.
Left to cherish his memory are, his wife, Lorraine Snyders of Sioux Falls, SD; his children, Mike (Glenda) Snyders of Sioux Falls, SD, Larry (Peggy) Snyders of Sioux Falls, SD, Shelley (Jeff) Gerber of Queen Creek, AZ, Randy (Denise) Snyders of Sioux Falls, SD, Robin Baranowski of Solomons, MD, Joe (Deb) Snyders of Larchwood IA, Sandra (Paul) Lundberg of Brandon, SD; son-in-law, Mike Metzger of Larchwood, IA; 24 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; sister Dorothy Kelly of Mesa, AZ; sisters-in-law, Karen Viereck, Mariel Krier, Bonnie Krier; and countless friends.
Welcoming him into heaven is his wife Ruth Snyders; son, Mark Snyders, daughter, Cheryl Metzger; parents, Joseph and Lorena Snyders; brothers, John, Bernard, Robert, and Raymond; and sisters, Veronica Scholten and Theresa Bruggeman.Condolences may be sent to The James Snyders Family at 409 N Westview Drive Brandon, SD 57005.
Blessed Be His Memory.