|
|
James Sommervold
Alcester - James Sommervold was born in Union County, SD to parents Ole and Evelyn (Larson) Sommervold on September 14, 1932. He entered his Heavenly home on February 11, 2020 at the age of 87 years, 4 months and 27 days.
Jim attended Garland Country School and Alcester High School. He farmed on the family farm until entering the service in 1953 where he served in Korea. While in the service, he carried his New Testament and attended chapel services when available. In 1955, he was honorably discharged; he then returned to farming, dairying and feeding cattle and making many trips out west to purchase calves. After his father passed away in 1958, he continued running the farm with his mother. Jim was united in marriage to Dolores "Dee" (Ter Wee) Johnson in 1982. He was confirmed at Roseni Lutheran Church and accepted Christ as Lord of his life. He later joined Big Springs Baptist Church where he served as usher and faithfully attended until his health would not allow it.
Jim was an active member of Post 6149 where he participated in the firing squad for many years. He will be remembered as being kind, thoughtful and considerate of others. He was a quiet person and never complained of unfavorable circumstances and was ready with a smile for everyone.
Jim is survived by his wife, Dolores; step-son, Gene Johnson; step-daughter, Joni (Tim) Cleary, and their children, Andrew and Emily; his brother, Richard; nieces, nephews; and many friends.
Funeral services will be 10AM Monday, February 17, 2020 at Big Springs Baptist Church, rural Alcester, SD. Burial with military honors will follow at Nora Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8PM Sunday, Feb. 16th at Wass Funeral Chapel in Alcester. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020