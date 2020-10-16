James "Jim" Spomer
Sioux Falls - James "Jim" Spomer, 71, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away on Wednesday October 14, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., with a 5:00 p.m. prayer service on Sunday, October 18 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary information and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary of Sioux Falls; daughters, Jaime, Carly, and Sarah of Sioux Falls; brother, Bob (Linda) Spomer of Sturgis, SD; sisters, Diana (Terry) Lynch of West Virginia and Sandy (Jack) Stipanovic of Maryland; stepdad, Darreyl Lovre of Brookings; and his canine companions, Bailey and Lola.
He was preceded in death by his parents.