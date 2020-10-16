1/1
James "Jim" Spomer

Sioux Falls - James "Jim" Spomer, 71, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away on Wednesday October 14, 2020, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., with a 5:00 p.m. prayer service on Sunday, October 18 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary information and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary of Sioux Falls; daughters, Jaime, Carly, and Sarah of Sioux Falls; brother, Bob (Linda) Spomer of Sturgis, SD; sisters, Diana (Terry) Lynch of West Virginia and Sandy (Jack) Stipanovic of Maryland; stepdad, Darreyl Lovre of Brookings; and his canine companions, Bailey and Lola.

He was preceded in death by his parents.






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
OCT
18
Prayer Service
05:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
