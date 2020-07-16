James Steever
Lennox - James "Jim" Steever, 87, of Lennox, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Ava's House hospice, Sioux Falls. He was born near Lennox in 1932 and graduated from Lennox High School. He served in US Army. In 1953 he married Carol Cleveland. The couple farmed near Lennox. Carol died in 2005. Survivors: four children: Joe (Regina) Steever, Lennox, Gregg (Mary) Steever, Gettysburg, Daniel Steever, Lennox and Angela (Keith) Nussbaum, Sioux Falls; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings: Calvin Steever, Santa Rose, CA and Vonnie (Arlo) Larson, Mesa, AZ. Public funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at First English Lutheran Church, Lennox. Visitation with the family present, also at the church, will be from noon to 2 p.m. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is
