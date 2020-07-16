1/1
James Steever
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Steever

Lennox - James "Jim" Steever, 87, of Lennox, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Ava's House hospice, Sioux Falls. He was born near Lennox in 1932 and graduated from Lennox High School. He served in US Army. In 1953 he married Carol Cleveland. The couple farmed near Lennox. Carol died in 2005. Survivors: four children: Joe (Regina) Steever, Lennox, Gregg (Mary) Steever, Gettysburg, Daniel Steever, Lennox and Angela (Keith) Nussbaum, Sioux Falls; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings: Calvin Steever, Santa Rose, CA and Vonnie (Arlo) Larson, Mesa, AZ. Public funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18 at First English Lutheran Church, Lennox. Visitation with the family present, also at the church, will be from noon to 2 p.m. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is

assisting the family, dindotklusmann.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD 57039
605-647-5163
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved