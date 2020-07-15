James TommeraasenSioux Falls - James Lee Tommeraasen, 68, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Baltic and Renner, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.Visitation will be held from 5-7:00 PM Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Baltic. The family requests that masks be worn, and social distancing will be practiced. A private funeral service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at Baltic Lutheran Church, Baltic. Service will be livestreamed beginning at 10:30 AM at the Minnehaha Funeral Home & Cremation Services Facebook Page.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Laura, Sioux Falls; sons, Robert (Mary), Brandon, Jared and Kurt, both of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Katriena Tommeraasen, Kaylie Bendt, Jonathon Bendt, Dillon Tommeraasen, Devlin Tommeraasen and Sabrina Tommeraasen, great grandchildren Gavonni Motley, Lillimaie Nguyen, and Khoi Nguyen; siblings, Alana Tommeraasen, Baltic, Terry (Joan) Tommeraasen, Dell Rapids, Dale (Jerilyn) Tommeraasen, Brandon, Anita (Scott) Getz, Dell Rapids, Kenny (Wanda) Tommeraasen, Sioux Falls, and Kevin (Tami) Tommeraasen, Lake Norden.He was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn, parents, Allan and Rose Tommeraasen, brother Larry, nieces, Amy Tommeraasen, Baby Girl Tommeraasen, Jayda and Jana Tommeraasen, nephew, Douglas Tommeraasen.