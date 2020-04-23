|
|
James V. Anderson
Minneapolis - Anderson, James V. age 97, of Minneapolis, died peacefully in hospice care on April 22, 2020. He was born March 9, 1923 to Rev. Dr. Martin and Alice V. Anderson. He grew up in Oak Park, Illinois, active in boy scouts. He worked a year before attending St. Olaf College. His studies were interrupted by 2 years of military service, carrying a bazooka as his company followed the retreating enemy during liberation of the Philippines. College was interrupted again by two years of service with Lutheran World Federation, helping displaced persons from Eastern Europe and the Baltic countries in the British Zone of Germany. Married in 1947, that experience in Europe included his wife Elise Hoplin, and they had 68 years together. Graduating in 1951, he worked as a manager of the college radio station WCAL. Next was work with the national Lutheran church headquarters in Minneapolis, first in public relations and broadcasting, then in social services, specializing in services to the aging. With help from that employer, he earned his MSW at the U of MN. Those credentials served him well as he headed the South Dakota Office On Aging & Adult Services. He taught social work at Mississippi State U in Meridian for a few years before retirement.
He was always active in church, including serving as congregation president for Christ The King Lutheran in Bloomington. Since the 1990's he has been a member of Lake Nokomis Lutheran Church. During over 20 years living at Nokomis Square Cooperative in Minneapolis, he served on the member council and as treasurer. During his years of vitality, he enjoyed managing the property around each house, including yardwork, building rock walls, planting trees, and clearing brush. He taught his boys many skills when camping and canoeing. He was very proud of a later project, his efforts to re-establish St. Olaf's teacher exchange program with Martin Luther Schule in Rimbach, Germany. He was famous, or infamous, for his frugality--many readers should be able to think of examples.
Preceding him in death were his parents; three siblings, J. Milo, Harriet Farrar, Audrey Malone; his wife in 2015; son, Dan in 1968 at age 17. Survivors include his sister, Connie Aagesen; son, Nathan (Suzanne) of Sioux Falls and son, Rolf (Kim Ngo) of Brooklyn Park. He delighted in the four grandchildren, Sam (Marlea), Katelyn (Jason) McGee, Isak (Crickett), and Joe. Jim loved seeing and hearing about the adventures of the nine great grandchildren, Kiara, Owen, April, Ivan, Julian, Anika, Kaliyah, Azalea, and Ace.
Morris Nilsen Funeral Home of Richfield is handling arrangements, and a memorial service is postponed until a later date. Burial of cremains will be at Ft. Snelling. Jim encouraged people to contribute their time, talent, and treasure to projects and policies helping immigrants and refugees, recognizing the rights of indigenous peoples, and promoting race relations. He was especially fond of Lutheran Social Services and Lutheran World Relief.
Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226
www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020