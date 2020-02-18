|
|
James W. Fenn
Littleton - James Fenn was born April 1, 1930 and departed this life February 14, 2020 after months of battling Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in his apartment at Wind Crest Senior Living Community, Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Jim's working life began with the Fenn Candy Company in Sioux Falls, SD, then the Ford Motor Company, and a long-standing career with the General Electric Company. Upon his retirement from General Electric in Lake Forest, IL, he relocated to Colorado, a place he loved and graduated college. He enjoyed playing golf, entertaining friends and always staying busy.
Jim was united in marriage to Joanne, who preceded him in death in 2010. He is survived by his children, Steve Fenn (Becky) in Arizona, Cathy Omundson (Tom) in Illinois, Nancy Neenan (Jim) in Colorado, Jane Wallace (George) in California, and Bill Fenn (Sharon) in Illinois. He also had 19 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving partner and friend, Liz Yount in Highlands Ranch.
Memorial services will be held on February 28, 2020, at Wind Crest Senior Living Community at 11 a.m., with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Care of the Rockies https://www.hospicecareoftherockies.com/donate/
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020