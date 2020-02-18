Resources
More Obituaries for James Fenn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Fenn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. Fenn Obituary
James W. Fenn

Littleton - James Fenn was born April 1, 1930 and departed this life February 14, 2020 after months of battling Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. He passed away peacefully in his sleep in his apartment at Wind Crest Senior Living Community, Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Jim's working life began with the Fenn Candy Company in Sioux Falls, SD, then the Ford Motor Company, and a long-standing career with the General Electric Company. Upon his retirement from General Electric in Lake Forest, IL, he relocated to Colorado, a place he loved and graduated college. He enjoyed playing golf, entertaining friends and always staying busy.

Jim was united in marriage to Joanne, who preceded him in death in 2010. He is survived by his children, Steve Fenn (Becky) in Arizona, Cathy Omundson (Tom) in Illinois, Nancy Neenan (Jim) in Colorado, Jane Wallace (George) in California, and Bill Fenn (Sharon) in Illinois. He also had 19 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving partner and friend, Liz Yount in Highlands Ranch.

Memorial services will be held on February 28, 2020, at Wind Crest Senior Living Community at 11 a.m., with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Care of the Rockies https://www.hospicecareoftherockies.com/donate/
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -