James W. Rezek
Sioux Falls - James William Rezek was born July 18, 1925 at the family farm near Lake Andes, SD, the eighth of nine children of Elias and Rose Rezek. He attended rural grade school and graduated from Lake Andes High School. He died April 13, 2020 at his home in Sioux Falls at the age of 94.
Jim served in the Korean War in 1951 and 1952 in the Infantry Division. He was assigned to the machine gun unit guarding the border between North Korea and South Korea where numerous battles ensued and many lives were lost. He was a VFW member and served in the Honor Guard for the funerals of many fellow veterans.
Upon his discharge from the US Army, Jim enrolled at South Dakota State University and earned his BS degree in 1957. He met his future wife, Merlynn Matejka, while they were both students at SDSU. They were married in Gregory, SD in 1956 and are the parents of five children, Jim, Patti, Liz, Mary and Rob.
Following college, Jim was employed as an Assistant County Agent in Gregory County. While there, he particularly enjoyed working with 4H youth. In 1960, Jim joined the USDA Soil Conservation Service and worked in that capacity in Watertown, Onida, and Leola. He was appointed District Soil Conservationist in Turner County in 1965 and served at Parker until retirement.
Jim enjoyed reading, traveling, gardening, farming and all aspects of nature. He was a naturalist as well as a conservationist. A favorite tradition for him was to meet with family members and friends each fall at the family hunting camp near Armour, SD. The camaraderie was always as important as the pheasant hunting.
Jim was an enthusiastic supporter of all things SDSU. He established two scholarships at SDSU and faithfully followed the Jackrabbits in all sporting events. He was especially pleased and proud that all five children are graduates of SDSU. The Rezek family was honored as SDSU's family of the year in 2001.
Family always came first to Jim who was a devoted husband and father. He organized and attended numerous gatherings with his siblings and their families as well as Merlynn's family. Jim delighted in his grandchildren and had a special affinity for all his Rezek and Matejka nephews and nieces.
Jim is survived by Merlynn, his wife of 64 years, and their children, James, Jr. of Armour, SD, Patricia (Mike) Roth of Sioux Falls, SD, Elizabeth of Sioux Falls, SD, Mary (Dan) Akkerman of Sioux Falls, SD, and Robert (Saniel) of Great Falls, MT; grandchildren Dylan Rezek, Audrey Akkerman, Evelyn Akkerman and Aris Rose Rezek; sister, Alyce Baker of Jacksonville, FL, and brother, Larry Rezek of Redfield, SD; and numerous nephews and nieces. Preceding him in death were his parents, brothers George, John, and Ray, and sisters Nellie Wallace, Olga Dertien and Amy Mosher.
A private family service will be held with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled later. Memorials may be directed to the SDSU Foundation or Feeding South Dakota.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020