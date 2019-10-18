Services
Jurrens Funeral Home of Rock Rapids - Rock Rapids
1207 Park Drive
Rock Rapids, IA 51246
(712) 472-2523
James "Jim" Wells

Rock Rapids - James "Jim" Wells age 86, of Rock Rapids, IA died Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 23rd at the Ransom Church (formerly the Congregational United Church of Christ) in Rock Rapids, IA, with Pastor Jason Mueller officiating.

Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery in Rock Rapids.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 22nd from 4 to 8 p.m., with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jurrens Funeral Home of Rock Rapids.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wells family for later designation.

For a complete obituary and online registry please visit: www.jurrensfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
