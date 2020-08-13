James "Jim" WingertHarrisburg - James Lee "Jim" Wingert, 62 died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his home of natural causes. Memorial visitation will be from 1-3:00pm Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls with burial at the Oslo Cemetery, rural Trent, SD.Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Renae; his daughter Sarah (Charles) Jones and granddaughters Kadah and Jadah, all of Harrisburg; and 2 sisters, Pauline Baar, Naples, FL and Julie Andersen, Harrisburg. He was preceded in death by his son Ethan, his parents, Julius and Betty Wingert, his in laws, Roger and Lynette Hersrud, a brother in law, LeRoy Andersen, and a brother Derald.