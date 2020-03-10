|
|
James Wrage
Colton - James O. Wrage, age 91, of Colton, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Memorial service will begin at 10:00 AM, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the United Methodist Church, Colton. Memorial visitation will be from 4-6:00 PM Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton, and one hour prior to the services at the church.
Blessed beyond words for having Jim in their lives are his children: Cindy (Kent) Johnson, Baltic, Connie Jones, Eagan, MN, Candi Warren, Boise, ID, Gaye Haugen, Colton, John (Nikki) Wrage, Marion, SD, and Adam (Nancy) Wrage, Gwinner, ND; grandchildren: Kerri, Kelsi (Jason), Wyatt (Dana), Brandon (Timmi), Summer (Anthony), Tory (AJ), Alicia (Dave), Sam, Kayla (Brandon), Jessi (Reid), Stacia, Jackie (Mike), Walter, and Kami; great-grandchildren: Nicole (Jared), Sidney, Cael, Ivy, Ryler, Garrick, Jagger, Ava, Liliana, Carter, Harlee, McKenzie, Alyza, Gavin, Maddox, Jacoby, Carissa, Daniel, and Logan; great-great grandchildren: Haislee and Baby Girl Questad (on the way); and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; brothers, Don and Ken; sister, Alice Krueger; and a son-in-law, Edward Warren.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020