Minnehaha Funeral Home - Colton
205 East 4th Street
Colton, SD 57018
(605) 446-3246
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Colton
205 East 4th Street
Colton, SD 57018
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Colton, SD
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Colton, SD
Colton - James O. Wrage, age 91, of Colton, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Memorial service will begin at 10:00 AM, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the United Methodist Church, Colton. Memorial visitation will be from 4-6:00 PM Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton, and one hour prior to the services at the church.

Blessed beyond words for having Jim in their lives are his children: Cindy (Kent) Johnson, Baltic, Connie Jones, Eagan, MN, Candi Warren, Boise, ID, Gaye Haugen, Colton, John (Nikki) Wrage, Marion, SD, and Adam (Nancy) Wrage, Gwinner, ND; grandchildren: Kerri, Kelsi (Jason), Wyatt (Dana), Brandon (Timmi), Summer (Anthony), Tory (AJ), Alicia (Dave), Sam, Kayla (Brandon), Jessi (Reid), Stacia, Jackie (Mike), Walter, and Kami; great-grandchildren: Nicole (Jared), Sidney, Cael, Ivy, Ryler, Garrick, Jagger, Ava, Liliana, Carter, Harlee, McKenzie, Alyza, Gavin, Maddox, Jacoby, Carissa, Daniel, and Logan; great-great grandchildren: Haislee and Baby Girl Questad (on the way); and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; brothers, Don and Ken; sister, Alice Krueger; and a son-in-law, Edward Warren.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
