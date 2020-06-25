James "Jim" Zimmer
Sioux Falls - James "Jim" Zimmer, 55, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died June 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, also at the funeral home. Additional obituary information, online guestbook, and live stream link for the funeral are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Tim (Jessica), AJ (Shawna), and Emily Zimmer; granddaughter, Paige Zimmer; girlfriend, Heidi Merkel of Sioux Falls; brothers, Joe (Kristi), Tom, John, Bob (Lori), and Paul (Teresa); sisters, Kathy (Dave) Lambertz, Brenda (Kevin) Frankman, Mary Englund, and Sara (Steve) Colford; brother-in-law, Bob Solheim; and numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, and other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Nadine (Wheeler) Zimmer; sisters, Joyce Zimmer and Carol Solheim; and brother, Franny Zimmer.
Sioux Falls - James "Jim" Zimmer, 55, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died June 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020, also at the funeral home. Additional obituary information, online guestbook, and live stream link for the funeral are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Tim (Jessica), AJ (Shawna), and Emily Zimmer; granddaughter, Paige Zimmer; girlfriend, Heidi Merkel of Sioux Falls; brothers, Joe (Kristi), Tom, John, Bob (Lori), and Paul (Teresa); sisters, Kathy (Dave) Lambertz, Brenda (Kevin) Frankman, Mary Englund, and Sara (Steve) Colford; brother-in-law, Bob Solheim; and numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, and other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Nadine (Wheeler) Zimmer; sisters, Joyce Zimmer and Carol Solheim; and brother, Franny Zimmer.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.