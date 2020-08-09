James"JJ" Haas
Sioux Falls - James Joseph "JJ" Hass, 78, passed away August 8, 2020 at his home in Sioux Falls. He was born at McKennan Hospital on January 25, 1942 to Joseph and Margaret (Keegan) Haas.
JJ was easy to like and had many friends. Nobody was a stranger to him for very long. Everyone appreciated his quick wit and sense of humor. He was good with engines and machines and could fix anything. His interests included guns, attending farm shows, hunting, fishing and enjoying a cool one at the end of the day.
JJ is survived by Dodie Haas; his two children: Dan Haas (Sioux City, IA) and Jeff (Kathy) Haas, Sioux Falls; his step-children: Theresa (Mike) Arbach, Tami Leih, Sioux Falls and Neil (Gina) Thie, Tampa, Florida. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Margaret Haas; and his brother: Jerry Haas.
Visitation will be Tuesday August 11, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be Wednesday, August 12 at 2:00 PM. A complete obituary is available and the services will be live-streamed at barnett-lewis.com
