1/1
James"JJ" Haas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James"JJ"'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James"JJ" Haas

Sioux Falls - James Joseph "JJ" Hass, 78, passed away August 8, 2020 at his home in Sioux Falls. He was born at McKennan Hospital on January 25, 1942 to Joseph and Margaret (Keegan) Haas.

JJ was easy to like and had many friends. Nobody was a stranger to him for very long. Everyone appreciated his quick wit and sense of humor. He was good with engines and machines and could fix anything. His interests included guns, attending farm shows, hunting, fishing and enjoying a cool one at the end of the day.

JJ is survived by Dodie Haas; his two children: Dan Haas (Sioux City, IA) and Jeff (Kathy) Haas, Sioux Falls; his step-children: Theresa (Mike) Arbach, Tami Leih, Sioux Falls and Neil (Gina) Thie, Tampa, Florida. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Margaret Haas; and his brother: Jerry Haas.

Visitation will be Tuesday August 11, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be Wednesday, August 12 at 2:00 PM. A complete obituary is available and the services will be live-streamed at barnett-lewis.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved