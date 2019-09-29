Services
Black Hills Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1440 Junction Ave
Sturgis, SD 57785
(605) 347-2522
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
The Point Is To Serve
506 N. Kiwanis Ave.
Sioux Falls, SD
Resources
Jamie April Brandt


1979 - 2019
Jamie April Brandt Obituary
Jamie April Brandt

Rapid City - Jamie April Brandt, 40, died Friday, September 27, at Rapid City Regional Hospital. She was born in Sioux Falls, SD to Kenneth and Gayle (Sebbo) Brandt on January 26, 1979. Jamie graduated from Roosevelt High School. She was a loving mother to Mason Brandt, Carli Billick and Caydence Billick, all living at home. She worked many years in the food industry.

She enjoyed camping with family, particularly at Center Lake in the Black Hills. As a child, she, her sister, and her mom would ride the 1880's train and watch for dad as he would follow them in the car. While living in Rapid City, the family camped there often. As a teen, she played softball as well as playing the clarinet in the high school band. She loved her children and would do anything for them. She was involved in Special Olympics and Joubert Syndrome Awareness.

Jamie will be remembered for her strong work ethic, her advocacy for her children and her generous spirit. Her final gift of generosity was to be an organ donor. Over seventy people will have their lives extended and made richer because of her choice, including a 59 year old male who received her liver, a 57 year old male and a 51 year old male who received her kidneys.

In addition to her children, those left to cherish her memory are her special friend of twelve years, Grant Billick; Kenneth (Martha) Brandt, Jessica (Doug) Woodcock, Christopher Brandt, David (Michelle) Warsing; and special aunt, Debra Froehlich. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gayle Brandt; and stepsisters, Jessica Warsing and Jennifer Warsing.

Funeral services will be held at The Point Is To Serve, 506 N. Kiwanis Ave., in Sioux Falls on Monday, September 30 at 2:00 p.m.

Friends and family may sign Jamie's online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 29, 2019
