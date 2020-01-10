Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Sioux Falls - Jamie "Lurch" Mohr, 59, died on January 9, 2020. A memorial visitation celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 5-7 PM.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Theresa Mohr; son, Jacob Button, Kansas City, MO; mother, Phyllis Mohr, Luverne, MN; two sisters, Valerie (Clayton) Klumper, Pipestone, MN and Felicia (Jack) Hanson, Luverne, MN; mother-in-law, Delores Kafka, Yankton, SD; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Mohr; father-in-law, William T. Kafka; and his grandparents, Merten & Mattie Petersen and Marie Mohr. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
