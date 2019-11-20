|
|
Jan Meile
Hartford - Jan Meile, Hartford, SD, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Sanford Ava's House. She was 88.
Jan Meile, the daughter of Paul and Alice (Carstensen) Baird, was born December 30, 1930, at Frankfort, SD. She grew up and attended school in Frankfort, graduating from Frankfort High School. Following graduation, Jan attended the University of South Dakota, graduating in May 1950.
On May 31, 1950, she was united in marriage to Albert Meile. The couple made their home in Harrisburg, SD, where Jan worked for Valley National Bank. From 1952 to 1954 they lived in Sioux Falls, SD. In 1954, they moved to Hartford, SD to raise their family. In 1967, Jan began working at Community Bank, and saw it change hands to Western Bank and eventually US Bank, until 1996.
Jan kept busy playing bridge, mahjong & golf. She started volunteering at the West Central Elementary School in Hartford in the fall of 1997 and continued until her passing. Jan could also be found working at every state sporting event hosted in Sioux Falls as well as many other Sioux Falls Public School sporting events. She was a volunteer at the Howard Wood Track Meet for 25+ years. Jan was also an avid West Central supporter and attended many events over the years.
Jan's greatest joys in life were spending time with her family and attending any and all events of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children:
Judi Hedrick (Larry), Sioux Falls SD; Jacque Rasmussen, Sioux Falls, SD; Mark Meile (Toni), Hartford, SD; Mike Meile (Anita), Olathe, KS; Jane Bradfield (Brett), Sioux Falls, SD; Sam Millar, Sioux Falls, SD; Jill Seiler (George), Sioux Falls, SD; and Micki Krier (Bryan), Hartford, SD.
Grandchildren: Laurie Widdowson (John), John Hedrick (Gretchen), Paavo Rasmussen (Heather), Meghan Hickey, Smith Ann Chisholm (Phillip), Maxx Hickey (Amanda), Casey Meile (Laura), Nicole Meile Anderson (Jason), Jennifer Meile, Adam Meile (Erin), Andrew Meile (Rebecca), Brittany Childress (Josh), Brooke Mellegaard (Lane), Blake Bradfield (Audra), Braden Bradfield, Whitney Millar (Drew), Joseph Millar (Alexis), Morgan Millar (Lou), Phillip Millar, Aaron Seiler (Jada), Ryan Seiler, Joshua Krier (Kayla), Courtney Krier and Layne Krier.
Great-grandchildren: Maverick & Maguire Widdowson; Julia, Elise & Kennedy Hedrick; Oliver & Iain Rasmussen; Xavi Chisholm; Camilla & Michael Hickey; Ella, Peyton & Faye Meile; Jackson & Corbin Anderson; Elliot & Nora Meile; Creighton, Kate & Clara Childress; Meile, Berklie & Kase Mellegaard; Isaiah Zere; Savannah & Ryleigh Seiler; Allie & Kodi Krier.
A brother, John Baird (Marge) Asheville, NC and a sister, Paula Lorenz (David) State College PA.
Jan was preceded in death by her husband Al; twin daughters Jean & Joan; grandson Mullen Widdowson; her parents; brothers, Stanley & Bugs and sisters, Dona & Judy.
Funeral Mass will be held 10:30am Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. George Catholic Church, Hartford, SD. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Friday evening with a 7:00 prayer service at the church.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019