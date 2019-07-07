|
Janath Berg
Hartford - Janath Berg, 76, went home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, July 8 at Trinity Baptist Church in Sioux Falls.
Janath Campbell was born on February 4, 1943 in Leedey, OK to Marvin and Opal (Bishop) Campbell. She married John "Jerry" Berg on November 24, 1962. From this union, three daughters were born: Vicki (Rich) VanDenBerg of Hartford, SD, Tammi (Bryan) Mohon of Brookings, SD, and Bobbi (Kurt) Brink of Platte, SD. Jan was well known for her bright smile and willingness to help others.
In addition to her three daughters, those grateful for sharing her life are: her grandchildren, Nicole (Josh Ruth) VenDenBerg of Sioux Falls, Jamie (Andrew Schwarz) VanDenBerg of Sioux Falls, RJ (Ashley Groskreutz) Vandenberg of Sioux Falls, Shane Gabel of Sisseton, Katie (Nathan) Lalonde of Colman, Jared (Faith Gotts) Gabel of Brookings, Josiah and Grace Brink of Brookings and Matthew Brink of Platte; six great-grandchildren, Kallie, Rhyder, Jaxson, Zane, Gabriella and Adelyne; brother, Jerry (Rosibel) of Oklahoma City, OK; nieces, nephews and many friends, especially her best friend, Irene and faithful companion for years, Bandit.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jerry and infant brother, Paul. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 7, 2019