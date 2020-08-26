Jane Denny
Sioux Falls - Jane Denny, 81, passed away August 24th at Grand Living at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls. She was born on November 11, 1938 to Paul and Cora Mae (Elder) Kishlock in Homer, PA. Jane was united in marriage to Robert "Bob" Denny on March 7, 1957.
Jane is survived by two children: Bob (Aurora), San Diego, CA and Mike (Lisa), Eden Prairie, MN; five grandchildren: Kristi, Josh, Dennis, Deidre and Andrew; and seven great-grandchildren: Garrison, Lola, Merric, Ayden, Mason, Jett and Aria. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a granddaughter: Kristi.
Private family services will be held at St. Michael Cemetery. Memorials may be designated to the Alzheimer's Association
. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
.