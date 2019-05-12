Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church
5001 E. Madison St.
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church
5001 E. Madison St.
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD - Jane M. Leite, 65, passed away Thur., May 9, 2019. Her funeral service will be 10:30 AM Fri., May 17 at Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, with burial at First Lutheran Cemetery, Volga, SD. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., May 16 at Messiah New Hope Lutheran Church, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.

Survivors include her husband, Paul DeBoer; a daughter, Karissa Leite, Sioux Falls; 2 step-children, John DeBoer and Norah DeBoer, both of Sioux Falls; her mother, Avis Leite, Brookings, SD; and 3 siblings, Joan (Paul) Becker, Silverthorne, CO, Craig (Marsha) Leite, Volga, SD and Melanie (Paul) Leite-Carroll, Eden Prairie, MN. Jane was preceded in death by her father, Hartman Leite. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019
