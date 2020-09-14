Janell James



Dell Rapids - Janell James, 78 years of age, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Dells Nursing and Rehab Center in Dell Rapids, SD. Private family funeral services will be held on Thursday, September , 17th at 2:00 P.M. at Johnson-Henry Funeral Home in Arlington with burial to follow at Arlington City Cemetery.



Janell Renae Torgrude was born on June 6, 1942 to Mervin Torgrude and Hazel (Antonen) Torgrude of Arlington, SD. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1960 where she played trombone in the marching band and sang in the SD All-State Chorus. She was especially known for her beautiful singing voice.



After high school, Janell married Kip James and moved to Brookings, SD where she worked as a secretary in the Veterinary Science Department. She later divorced and moved to Sioux Falls, SD where she worked at The Shirt Shack in the Western Mall and Catherine's clothing store for women as an assistant manager. She was a member of First Lutheran Church.



Janell is preceded in death by her sister, Marlys Thompson and is survived by her son, Tom James of Santa Fe, NM, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a private family service and burial in Arlington, SD. Memorials may be sent to Johnson-Henry Funeral Home in Arlington, SD. PO Box 364.









