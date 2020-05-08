|
|
JaNelle Baeté
Sioux Falls - JaNelle Elizabeth Baeté, age 69 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. No services will be held at this time. A future celebration of life will be held at Calvary Chapel, Sioux Falls.
JaNelle Elizabeth Baeté was born January 12, 1951 to parents Louis and Alta (Wick) Baete.
JaNelle graduated with a nursing degree from Southeast Area Technical Institute in July 1979, and later she earned her Bachelors of Business Administration from National College. She worked at Mom & Dad's Home and Health Care Center, then started at United Cerebral Palsy in 1988, which later became DakotAbilities. There she made life-long friends with staff and clients, and was honored at her retirement after 29 years. She loved her clients and continued to work there for two years after she retired.
She was dedicated to her Christian faith. She had a loving church family, where she mentored others, led bible studies, and attended Christian music concerts. JaNelle was known for her sense of humor, even at the end of her life. JaNelle is a well-known animal lover, having several dogs, cats, and birds over the years. Pets included dogs Dozer, Jett, and Bella, and cats Jack Sparrow and Will Turner.
She enjoyed several hobbies over the years, participating in bowling leagues, crocheting, painting, practicing her skills at the shooting range, and attending twice-weekly bingo nights.
JaNelle enjoyed holiday traditions and dinners with her family and friends. They looked forward to annual homemade peppernut packages from her, Omaha shopping trips, and binge-watching movies.
Grateful for sharing her life are her sister, Karen (Jerry) Weires of Omaha, NE; brother, Steve (Laura) Baete of Sioux Falls, SD; brother, Greg Baete of Sioux Falls; nephew, Kevin (Sharon) Weires of Omaha; nephew; Christopher Weires of Omaha, NE; niece, Jerri Lynn (Tony) DeCarolis of Colorado Springs, CO; niece, Jackie Weires of Omaha; nephew, Marty Baete of Canoga Park, CA, nephew, Scott Baete of Sioux Falls; niece, Kelli (Travis) Lemke of Chanhassan, MN; niece, Kristie (Tom) Trimarco of Bow, NH; nephew, Mike (Suzie) Durband of Oxford, PA; nephew, Matt (Heidi) Durband of Hartford, SD; niece, Molly (Phil) Joseph of Brandon, SD; niece, DenYelle (Zach) Kenyon of Sioux Falls; nephew, Adam (Amy) Baete of Sioux Falls; and a host of other relatives and friends.
JaNelle was preceded in death by her parents, and sister-in-law, Sheryl Baete.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 8 to May 10, 2020