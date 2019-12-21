Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Resources
More Obituaries for Janelle Lenser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janelle Lenser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janelle Lenser Obituary
Janelle Lenser

Sioux Falls - Janelle Lenser, 71 of Sioux Falls, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice House, with her family by her side.

Grateful for having shared her life are her spouse, Marsha Vickland; daughter, Susana Lenser; granddaughter, Nadya McGee; sisters, Julynne (Ilan) Vilensky and Jodette (Les McKennon) Lenser; brother, Jimrae Lenser; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved dogs, Buddy and Petey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Loyetta Lenser; and nephew, Jason Vilensky.

Memorial visitation with family present to greet friends 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home - Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave. Memorial service will be at a later date.

www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -