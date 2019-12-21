|
|
Janelle Lenser
Sioux Falls - Janelle Lenser, 71 of Sioux Falls, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at Dougherty Hospice House, with her family by her side.
Grateful for having shared her life are her spouse, Marsha Vickland; daughter, Susana Lenser; granddaughter, Nadya McGee; sisters, Julynne (Ilan) Vilensky and Jodette (Les McKennon) Lenser; brother, Jimrae Lenser; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved dogs, Buddy and Petey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Loyetta Lenser; and nephew, Jason Vilensky.
Memorial visitation with family present to greet friends 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home - Downtown, 507 S. Main Ave. Memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019