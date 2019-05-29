|
Janet A. Stofferahn
West Point, NE - Funeral services Janet A. Stofferahn age 71 of West Point, NE will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in West Point, NE with Pastor Priscilla Hukki officiating. A luncheon will follow the service at the church with the interment at 3:30 p.m. at the Wildwood Cemetery in Salem, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Janet passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Oakland Heights Nursing Home in Oakland, NE.
Janet Ann (Knudson) Stofferahn was born on January 31, 1948 to Clarence and Florine (Sanders) Knudson in Sioux Falls, SD.
Survivors include-
Husband-Lynn of West Point, NE; son-Tony (Holley) Stofferahn of Omaha, NE; daughter-Kim (Jason) Lorentzen of Raleigh, NC; 9 grandchildren; brother-Don (Gloria) Knudson of Rosemount, MN; sister-in-law-Karen Knudson of Ankeny, IA; mother-in-law- Lillian Stofferahn of Oakland, NE; brothers-in-law- Bruce (Jane) Stofferahn of Henderson, NV, and Randy (Lori) Stofferahn of Minnetrista, MN; along with many, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents-Clarence and Florine Knudson, brother-Larry Knudson, sister-in-law-Nancy Anderson, and her father-in-law-Don Stofferahn.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 29, 2019