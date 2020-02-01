Services
Janet Ann Richardson Obituary
Janet Ann Richardson

Sioux Falls - Janet Richardson, 89, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020. Memorial services will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Sunnycrest United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5-7 PM on Friday, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers please direct memorial donations to the church.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Rhonda (Scott) Reiners of Lennox, SD and Nancy Richardson of Bellevue, KY; four sons, Jerry (Jodi) of Parker, CO, Steve (Cheri) of Scottsdale, AZ, Kevin (Tracy) of Sioux Falls, and Colonel (Ret) David (Kelly) of Ponte Vedra, FL; sister, Barb (Kenny) Kampshoff; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris; parents, Gunard and Mable Nordstrom; brother, Harlan Nordstrom; and sisters, Marlene Raber, Bonnie Vickmark, and Joyce Nordstrom. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
