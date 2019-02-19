|
Janet D. Arnett
Whitt, TX - Janet D. Arnett, 75, passed away February 16, 2019 at her home in Whitt. She was born February 2, 1944 in Long Beach, California, the daughter of Robert and Beatrice (Lindsey) McCall. She married Frank J. Arnett on November 29, 1969 in Arizona. She was a longtime resident of Whitt and a member of the Logos Bible Fellowship. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Patti and Curtis Hufnagle of Whitt, TX, son and daughter-in-law: Clifford and Mary Wolfe of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 19, 2019