Janet Dalseide
Sioux Falls - On the evening of October 18th, a true Guardian Angel was made whole again after 70 beautifully precious years of life amongst us. Janet Marie Dalseide was born Janet Marie Marnach in 1950 on the 27th day of April as the first child to Bernice and Wilfred Marnach. She began her dedication to children in 1971 when she married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth, and gave birth to their first child, Dawn, and then three years later to their son, Eric. She loved her husband, even his wild, hair-brained ideas, and her children with a passion that was undeniably fierce.
As her children began their high school years, Jan discovered that she had a desire to help other young kids. She began working at South Sioux Elementary where she realized that she loved working with kids with special needs. She continued working with these kids at Hawthorne Elementary as they were integrated into the public schools. When the coveted Lunch Lady position opened up at Hawthorne, she did not hesitate for the opportunity to share her love with all of the children in her school and not just those in her classroom. She greeted every child with her whole heart and filled their bellies with warm nutrition. Knowing many of these kids didn't have enough food at home, she was proud to say that she could offer them breakfast as well as lunch at least 5 days a week.
Jan never lost focus on family though, spending many summers with her first two grandchildren, making ice cream in the back yard (literally throwing it around the yard), teaching them how to blow bubble gum bubbles, making them giggle with a wink, and tirelessly attempting to teach them her favorite puzzle game, Sudoku.
After Jan begrudgingly retired with more than 30 years of service to the children of Sioux Falls, her joy was renewed with the birth of her third grandchild. Many hours with him watching funny online videos, finger painting, and playing with the most annoying toys were music to her heart.
It is with a heavy heart that she now leaves behind her loving husband, Kenneth, her 2 adoring children, Dawn and Eric, her 3 goofy grandsons, Kevin, Jared, and Burke, her mother, Bernice, and her 2 siblings, Barbara and Steven. In lieu of flowers, Jan would wish us to help support No Kid Hungry, an organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger.
There will be a Virtual Memorial Service for Janet. Please check www.millerfh.com
for more information.