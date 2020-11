Or Copy this URL to Share

Janet Holland



De Smet - Janet Holland, 81, De Smet, SD, died Monday November 2, 2020 at her home in De Smet. A funeral service is scheduled at 11:00AM, Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the United Church Of Christ in De Smet, with Rev. Jim Millman officiating. Visitation will be 9:00am to service time on Thursday at the church. Burial will be in the De Smet Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store