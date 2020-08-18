1/1
Janet J. Stember
Janet J. Stember

Sioux Falls - Janet Stember, 75, of Sioux Falls, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Ava's House Hospice following a lengthy illness.

Janet J. Faust was born August 1, 1945 to Henry W. and Emma (Tiemyer) Faust at Sioux Falls, SD. She grew up in Sioux Falls where she received her education, graduating from Washington High School in 1963. Following graduation, she attended Nettleton College from which she earned an associate's degree.

On September 18, 1965, she was united in marriage with Craig L. Stember in Sioux Falls. Following their marriage, Janet worked for McKinney and Allen Insurance. She also worked in civil service while her husband, Craig served in the United States Army in Texas. Upon their return to Sioux Falls, she worked in accounting and bookkeeping with Owner's Auto Mart, Lutheran Social Services and Killian Community College. Upon her retirement, she continued to live in Sioux Falls until the time of her death.

Janet was a member of Zion Lutheran Church where she served as financial secretary for many years. She also enjoyed travelling and gardening.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Craig of Sioux Falls, SD; one son, Mark (Tammy) Stember of Aldie, VA; four grandchildren, Adam, Abigail, Jackson and Henry; and one sister, Joan (Roger) Swenson of Apple Valley, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will begin 1:00 pm Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Hills of Rest Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to service time.

For anyone attending the visitation or funeral service, the family requests that you observe social distancing protocols and that you please wear a mask.

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
