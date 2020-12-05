Janet L. WilburBrandon - Janet Wilbur, 77, of Brandon, SD, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Bethany Meadows.Grateful for having shared in her life are her sisters & brothers, Judy (Buxton) Kascoutas, California, Barbara & Darrell Buxton-Schell, Colorado, Ron & Carol Buxton, Colorado, Forrest & Lori Buxton, Colorado, Rob & Shelly Buxton, Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Kathy & Don Buxton-Shaw, Oregon. Janet also had 11 nieces and nephews and 18 great nieces and nephews. Her niece and nephew Jennifer (Buxton) Nielsen and Brett Buxton were especially close to Janet and husband David while they were growing up in Sioux Falls. She cherished their time with them so very much. A very special friend in her life was Barbara Fuhwerk from Illinois.A memorial service will be held and live-streamed at 10 am on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue.