Janet Lee Diane Finck
Janet Lee Diane Finck

Janet Lee Diane Finck, 86 passed away November 17, 2020 in Sun City West, Arizona.

Janet was born March 21, 1934 in Beresford South Dakota to Tillman & Selma Nelson. She earned her bachelor's degree in Education and spent several years teaching elementary in both Rapid City and Sioux Falls.

On November 15, 2004 she married Arthur Finck. Together they enjoyed bridge, golfing and traveling, with trips to Norway and several other Countries. Janet had countless friends and acquaintances. She will be remembered by her infectious laugh, adventurous spirit, sharp memory and her unforgettable Norwegian "drawl".

Janet was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Finck, who passed away three weeks earlier on October 25, 2020 and her parents Tillman and Selma Nelson.

Janet is survived by her sister Shirley Lowe, her nephew Rick Lowe (Vicki) and nieces Tami Rule (Brock) and Lori Starks (Bob) and their families.




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

