Janet M. Hurd
Sioux Falls - Janet Marlene Hurd, age 92, died on Sunday, April 14, 2019. A memorial gathering will be from 5-7 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to the Sioux Falls Humane Society.
Grateful for having shared her life are a son, Rob (Beth De Grote) Hurd of Sioux Falls, SD; two granddaughters: Kelly (Neil) Peterson and Jamie (Chad) Wolfgang all of Sioux Falls, SD: ten great grandchildren; many of other relatives and friends.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Hurd; parents, Albert and Henrietta Backus; and four brothers.
A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 16, 2019