Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Hurd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet M. Hurd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet M. Hurd Obituary
Janet M. Hurd

Sioux Falls - Janet Marlene Hurd, age 92, died on Sunday, April 14, 2019. A memorial gathering will be from 5-7 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to the Sioux Falls Humane Society.

Grateful for having shared her life are a son, Rob (Beth De Grote) Hurd of Sioux Falls, SD; two granddaughters: Kelly (Neil) Peterson and Jamie (Chad) Wolfgang all of Sioux Falls, SD: ten great grandchildren; many of other relatives and friends.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Hurd; parents, Albert and Henrietta Backus; and four brothers.

A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now