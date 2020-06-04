Janet Mehlhaff
Sioux Falls -
Janet Marie DeMots Mehlhaff, 94, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, peacefully passed away at Bethany Home in Sioux Falls on June 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 8, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls.
Janet is predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Harry Mehlhaff, her parents Marie and John DeMots, and four sisters: Ann Camping, Louise Skinner, Grace Pickar and Henrietta Bakker.
Janet is lovingly remembered by her children, Wanda (Gene) Venenga, Mona (Sid) Severson, Ginger (Michael) Fleming, Jon (Robbe) Mehlhaff and Paul Mehlhaff. Her grandchildren Sheila (Dave) Pirrung, Melissa (Olav) Peterson, Sarah (Dean) Someris, Alex (Jessica) Mehlhaff, Travis Mehlhaff, Patrick Fleming, Shanaeia and Sarah Mehlhaff. Her great grandchildren Kelly (Lucas) Tolley, Katie (Nick) Wagner and Brody Peterson. She was also blessed with great great grandchildren Kaden, Karson, Kinsley and Kael Tolley, Mack Wagner and Wyatt Bushar-Ronczyk. Surviving siblings include John (Udell) DeMots and Sharon Slater. In addition, she is survived by dozens of loving nieces and nephews.
Janet was born in Edgerton, MN on November 22, 1925. At six months old, her family boarded a train to Lebanon, SD where her father purchased land to farm in Potter County, near Gettysburg, SD. For the next twenty-three years this farm was her home. She was brought up during the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl and WWII. Through all life's challenges she prevailed with great Christian faith and generational work ethic.
At the age of 16 she met her future husband, Harry Mehlhaff, from Tripp, SD. He was visiting his grandfather, a minister, in Lebanon SD. Although they saw each other infrequently, they corresponded through letters over the next six years.
Janet graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1942. She went on to receive her teaching certificate from Aberdeen College and spent two years teaching in a one room schoolhouse in Gettysburg, SD.
In the latter part of WWII Janet took a train with her older sister to California. She spent the next year working at Douglas Aircraft helping the war effort. During this time, her future husband was serving his country in Germany.
On June 18, 1948, Janet married Harry Mehlhaff in Gettysburg SD. Three months before the wedding Janet's mother, Marie Vree DeMots, passed away in a car accident at the age of 45. Her father was seriously injured. Due to this family tragedy the newlyweds delayed their honeymoon to support Janet's four younger siblings and help continue running the farm,
Eighteen months after her wedding Janet moved to Chicago for a year as her husband went to school. She worked at Woolworths to supplement their income and enjoyed every minute living by Wrigley Field.
When her husband completed his schooling, the couple moved to Sioux Falls, SD. Initially Janet taught school for several years in Rowena, SD, but once starting her family she primarily assumed the role of a homemaker for the next thirty years.
In the mid 1960's through the 1970's Janet and her husband started purchasing rental properties. As a team they built a successful rental business. During this time Janet also obtained her SD real estate license.
In the early 1980's the couple retired and spent the next twenty years traveling the country in their mobile home, enjoying international cruises, and ultimately purchasing a winter home in Mesa, AZ.
Janet lost her beloved husband in 2000 but continued managing their rental properties for the next fifteen years.
Janet was a member of Central Baptist Church. Both her and her husband were actively involved in establishing Sioux Falls Christian High School. Their son Paul was in the first graduating class.
Janet was a master seamstress, successful real estate businesswomen, and enjoyed decorating her homes.
Janet's final years were spent at Edgewood Prairie Crossing Assisted Living and Bethany Home in Sioux Falls.
A Life Well Lived in Christ.
