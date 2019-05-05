|
|
Janet Torkelson-Kurvink
Sioux Falls - Janet Torkelson-Kurvink, 95, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Sanford Foundation Cottage in Sioux Falls. George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church and to the Torkelson Family Scholarship for Nursing at Augustana College.
Janet was born on November 14, 1923, in Marion, South Dakota to John and Jennie (Van Gerpen) Alberts. She married Quentin Torkelson on November 26, 1941. He died in 1975.
Quentin and Janet had two daughters, Kay (Chuck) Elmstrand of Sioux Falls and Karen (Mike) Mihin of Mesa, Arizona. They have two grandchildren, Marc Elmstrand of Sioux Falls and Kristi (Rob) Ostlund of Princeton, Minnesota, and four great-grandchildren, Matthew, Lucas, Megan, and Meredith Ostlund. One grandson, Eric Mihin died at birth.
Janet married Wayne Kurvink on August 31, 1979. He died in 1983.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 5, 2019