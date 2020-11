Janette QuailSioux Falls -Janette Quail died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Janette was 69.Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Donald Quail of Sioux Falls; sons, Christopher (Jessica) Quail of Sioux Falls and Matthew Quail of Shakopee, MN; granddaughters, Sydney and Tenley Quail; sisters, Janeane (Dean) Bartels, JoAnn Perso (Alan Vostad), and June (Mike) Redmond all of Brookings, SD.She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Georgianna Perso.Funeral Mass 10:30 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Lambert Catholic Parish, 1000 S. Bahnson Ave., Sioux Falls. Interment to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm Monday, November 2, 2020 at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD.To view the complete obituary please visit www.millerfh.com