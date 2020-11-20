1/
Janette Quail
Janette Quail

Sioux Falls -

Janette Quail died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Janette was 69.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Donald Quail of Sioux Falls; sons, Christopher (Jessica) Quail of Sioux Falls and Matthew Quail of Shakopee, MN; granddaughters, Sydney and Tenley Quail; sisters, Janeane (Dean) Bartels, JoAnn Perso (Alan Vostad), and June (Mike) Redmond all of Brookings, SD.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Georgianna Perso.

Funeral Mass 10:30 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Lambert Catholic Parish, 1000 S. Bahnson Ave., Sioux Falls. Interment to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation with family present 5:00 - 7:00 pm Monday, November 2, 2020 at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD.

To view the complete obituary please visit www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
6200 West 41st Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
(605) 336-2640
