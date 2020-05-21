Services
Janice Herring


1943 - 2020
Janice Herring

Sioux Falls - Janice Joy Herring 76, of Sioux Falls passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Ava's House. She was born August 21, 1943 the daughter of Gerral and Ina Buker in Long Beach, CA. Grateful for having shared her life are: her husband, James (Jim) Herring of Sioux Falls; her children, Jodi Twedt (Randy) of Brandon, Jill Jennings (Dan) of Sioux Falls, Jan Herring (Anna) of Des Moines, WA; one brother, Darrel Burke of Costa Mesa, CA; 3 grandchildren, Joel Twedt (Holly), Alex Twedt (BreAnna), and Noah Jennings (Maggie); 4 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Janice will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Sioux Falls Humane Society in Janice's name.

Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 21 to May 24, 2020
