Janice L. Dangel
Sioux Falls - Janice Dangel, 74 and longtime Sioux Falls school system educator, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Center after a long battle with cancer. A memorial mass will be said at a later date at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church. Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home.
Memorials may be direct to the St. Katharine Drexel Food Pantry.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Dave; her daughter Kristie and husband Nathan Earl, her grandson Kayen Earl; a sister Karen and husband Richard Tellinghuisen, all of Sioux Falls; a brother Wayne Petersen, Lennox; and a host of family friends and relatives.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020