Janice L. Kampmann
Elkton, SD - Janice L. Kampmann, 65, Elkton, SD died on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls, after a short bout with cancer. Janice leaves behind her husband Douglas Kampmann; children Jennifer (Mark) Fuoss, Armour; Brian (Adria) Kampmann, Mitchell; Cheryl (Tom) Nadgwick, Gettysburg; and David (Christina) Kampmann, Sioux Falls; mother Marilyn Oppelt, Brookings; brother Kenneth Oppelt, Sioux Falls, sisters Helen (Curt) Sterud, Brookings; Carol (Ken) Jongeling, Oklahoma City; Joyce (Tom) Kepford, Brookings; and grandchildren Krista Krell, Daniel, Corbin, and Makayla Fuoss, Kate and Andrew Kampmann, Johanna and Jessica Nadgwick, and Parker and Ian Kampmann. She was preceded in death by her father Marvin Oppelt, brother Ivan Oppelt, and brother-in-law Dennis Kampmann. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elkton, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Elkton. www.skrochfc.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 28, 2019