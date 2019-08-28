Services
Skroch Funeral Chapel
300 Elk St
Elkton, SD 57026
(605) 542-4011
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Skroch Funeral Chapel
300 Elk St
Elkton, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
Elkton, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Kampmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice L. Kampmann


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice L. Kampmann Obituary
Janice L. Kampmann

Elkton, SD - Janice L. Kampmann, 65, Elkton, SD died on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls, after a short bout with cancer. Janice leaves behind her husband Douglas Kampmann; children Jennifer (Mark) Fuoss, Armour; Brian (Adria) Kampmann, Mitchell; Cheryl (Tom) Nadgwick, Gettysburg; and David (Christina) Kampmann, Sioux Falls; mother Marilyn Oppelt, Brookings; brother Kenneth Oppelt, Sioux Falls, sisters Helen (Curt) Sterud, Brookings; Carol (Ken) Jongeling, Oklahoma City; Joyce (Tom) Kepford, Brookings; and grandchildren Krista Krell, Daniel, Corbin, and Makayla Fuoss, Kate and Andrew Kampmann, Johanna and Jessica Nadgwick, and Parker and Ian Kampmann. She was preceded in death by her father Marvin Oppelt, brother Ivan Oppelt, and brother-in-law Dennis Kampmann. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elkton, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Elkton. www.skrochfc.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now