Janice M. Erkes
Sioux Falls - Janice M. Erkes, 82, passed away on Fri., Dec. 13, 2019. Her funeral service will be 10:30 AM Thur., Dec. 19 at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Wed., Dec. 18 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include two children, Stephen (Janet) Erkes, Waukesha, WI, Sara (John) Erkes-Bond, Denver, CO; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Carol (Mark) Conrad, Sioux Falls, and Opal Mark, Viborg, SD. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019