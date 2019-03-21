Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Janice M. Thue

Sioux Falls, SD - Janice M. Thue, 79, died Tue., Mar. 19, 2019. Her funeral service will be 10:30 AM Mon., Mar. 25 at George Boom Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 2 PM Sun., Mar. 24 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 2-4 PM.

Survivors include her husband, Arnold; 2 daughters, Denise Hoffman and Rhonda Smith, both of Sioux Falls; 4 grandchildren, Samantha Scarpello and Jonathon Scarpello, both of Omaha, Chad Gayken, Minneapolis, MN, Nichole Richmond, Sioux Falls; a great-grandson, Cylas Hoffman; her sister, Faye (George) Boom, Sioux Falls; and her sister-in-law, JoAnn Feldhaus, Madison, SD. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 21, 2019
