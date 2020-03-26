Services
Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home-Parker - Parker
130 East 2nd Street (2nd Street and Main Street)
Parker, SD 57053
(605) 297-4402
Resources
Janice Marie Thompson

Janice Marie Thompson Obituary
Janice Marie Thompson

Sioux Falls - Janice M. "Jan" Thompson, 82 of Grand Living at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls, SD and formerly of Parker, Custer and Aberdeen, SD passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Family services will be held with burial at the Reformed Church Cemetery in Monroe, SD. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home, Parker, SD is in charge of arrangements.

Grateful for having shared her life are her brother Charles; sisters, Helena, Elsie and Sarena; late husband Richard's children; Doug, Steve, Mark, David and Kathy; late husband Richard's grandchildren and four great-grandaughters, all who Jan always openly accepted and loved as her own.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard "Dick" Thompson, his son, Richard "Dicky" Thompson, Jr. her brothers Harvey, Peter, Garret, John, and Arthur, and sisters Marie, Effie and Margaret.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
