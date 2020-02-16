|
Janice Meidl
Sioux Falls - Janice H. Meidl, age 84, of Sioux Falls entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Janice was born on June 30, 1935 on a farm near Butterfield, MN to Felix and Helen Konz. Growing up in St. James, MN, she was the oldest of six children. She attended Catholic school and enjoyed leading the band as a drum majorette in high school.
Janice was united in marriage to Lyle Meidl on October 22, 1953. After briefly living in Sioux City, IA, they moved to Sioux Falls where they joined St. Joseph Cathedral and raised five children. She enjoyed being a homemaker and volunteering with school activities. Janice later worked at Central Kitchen preparing school lunches, Younkers, Dakota Zone and Visiting Angels. She was a compassionate caregiver known for her beautiful smile and kind spirit. Janice was actively involved in a Cathedral Club, Compassionate Friends and, after joining St. Michael's parish, Adoration. She was an avid Twins fan and enjoyed reading, baking and spending time with family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Teresa (Greg) Huffman, Harrisburg, SD; Mary Reiter, Sioux Falls, SD; Beth Bultena (Clark Huffman), Sioux Falls, SD; Susan (Tom) Gebur, Owatonna, MN: twelve grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, siblings, Al (Connie) Konz, St. James, MN; Deloris Gorman, Prior Lake, MN; Brian (Ann) Konz, Cannon Falls, MN; Diane (Dennis) Russell, Lincoln, NE; and six nieces and nephews.
Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Lyle, son, Scott, her parents and her sister, Gloria.
Visitation with family present will begin at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, February 18th at St. Michael's Catholic Church followed by a prayer service at 7:00 PM and rosary led by the Catholic Daughters. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 19th at 10:30 AM.
Janice was a loving wife, beloved mother, and a dear friend to many. She will be missed dearly. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020