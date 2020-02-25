Services
Sioux Falls - Janice Rae Asleson, 69, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. A visitation will begin at 5 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD with her family present to greet friends from 5-7 PM. A memorial service will be 11:00 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the American Lutheran Church in De Smet, SD.

Janice is survived by her loving husband of 49-years, Curt Asleson of Sioux Falls, SD; three sons, Kyle (Kristin) Asleson of Aberdeen, SD, Derek Asleson of Bonita Springs, FL, and Brett (Jessica) Asleson of Concord, CA; nine grandchildren, Kiana, Ian, Boedy, Rayne, Sophie, Hadley, Maverik, Saelor and Beck Asleson; one sister, Dorothy Evenson of Willow Lake, SD; one brother, Ron (Sue) Olson of Yankton, SD; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Hunter of Miller, SD, and Judy (Bill) Hofer of Northfield, MN; brother-in-law, Randy (LuAnn) Asleson of De Smet, SD; and many other family and friends.

Janice is preceded in death by her father, Robert Olson; her mother and step-father, Bernice and Theo Kost. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
