Minnehaha Funeral Home - Colton
205 East 4th Street
Colton, SD 57018
(605) 446-3246
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Colton
205 East 4th Street
Colton, SD 57018
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
Colton, SD
Janice Walker Obituary
Janice Walker

Colton - Janice Marie Walker, 80, of Colton passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Covington Heights Care Center in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM Monday March 4, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, Colton. Visitation will be from 2-4:00 PM Sunday at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Madison.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Robert, Colton; step daughter, Debra Grodin, Ravenel, SC; children, Dawn (Ken) Lydic, Sioux Falls; Mark (Shelly) Walker, Omaha, NE; twins, Adam (Sindle) Walker and Alan Walker, both of Sioux Falls; fourteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and a sister, Barb (Newell) Ordal, Madison.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Ruth Sikkink and two nephews, Scott and Barry Ordal.

minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 1, 2019
