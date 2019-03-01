|
Janice Walker
Colton - Janice Marie Walker, 80, of Colton passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Covington Heights Care Center in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM Monday March 4, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, Colton. Visitation will be from 2-4:00 PM Sunday at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery, Madison.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Robert, Colton; step daughter, Debra Grodin, Ravenel, SC; children, Dawn (Ken) Lydic, Sioux Falls; Mark (Shelly) Walker, Omaha, NE; twins, Adam (Sindle) Walker and Alan Walker, both of Sioux Falls; fourteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and a sister, Barb (Newell) Ordal, Madison.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Ruth Sikkink and two nephews, Scott and Barry Ordal.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 1, 2019