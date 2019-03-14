|
|
Janice Willoughby
Sioux Falls - Janice Marilyn Willoughby (nee Gibis) died peacefully at home in Sioux Falls, SD, surrounded by her loving family on March 9, 2019. Born on May 14, 1940, Janice was the youngest daughter of Arthur and Hazel Gibis of Saint Paul, MN. Janice graduated from Mechanic Arts High School. As a young woman, Janice worked for Northwestern Airlines, and after her children were grown, she began a new career in which she excelled at Avera Health. She enjoyed puzzles and games, and loved visiting with family and friends. Janice married James Willoughby on January 23, 1965.
Janice is survived by her daughter Tracy Wallschlaeger of Seattle, WA; son Vince (Sheila Hwang) of Kirkwood, MO; son Brock (Alisa) of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter-in-law Jennifer of Hermantown, MN; seven grandchildren, Alexander, Benjamin, Hunter, Luke, Maxwell, Brendan, Alivia; sister Elaine (Grant) Pfeiffer of Monroe, WA; and brother Lawrence (Faye) Gibis of West Saint Paul, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband James, beloved son Mark, dear daughter Heather, brother James (Yvonne) Gibis, and parents Arthur and Hazel.
A visitation from 2:00-3:00 PM and a service at 3:00 PM will be held on Saturday, March 16 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Sioux Falls, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 14, 2019